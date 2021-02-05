DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF OUR AIRDOG PURIFIRS REBRANDED AS “AIRDOGE” AS A NUMBERED, LIMITED EDITION.

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOS ANGELES, CA, February 5, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized reports today the release of a limited-edition air purifier due to an overwhelming, positive response from Reddit's Dogecoin community. This vibrant community showed tremendous support for our decision to add DOGE coin as an additional form of payment for our products, along with other major cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. We believe that part of this enthusiasm, in addition to the great need for our products, is due to Kronos becoming the first publicly traded Company to announce the acceptance of the DOGE coin.

The Company received numerous sales orders immediately as well as suggestions from the DOGE community suggesting that we design and manufacture a limited edition (1000 units only) of our flagship patented air purifiers rebranded as "airDOGE" . KNOS's management, therefore, decided to proceed with this project to manufacture 1000 numbered units of airDOGE purifiers, which will be sold exclusively in exchange for Dogecoins. The KNOS management will reach out to Dogecoin's number one celebrity supporter, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and ask him to sign the first numbered limited edition, number #0001 of AirDoge which will be auctioned off and the proceeds donated to a worthy charity, should he agree to participate in this proposed publicity event.

Kronos distributes several categories of air purifiers, including wearable air purifiers, home/office air purifiers as well as car/boat air purifiers.

One of the most popular products in the personal air purification category is FIT AIR, as more and more consumers are interested in the convenience of our unique, wearable, personal air purifier. FitAir is filtering the air with a true-medical grade H11 HEPA filter, allowing 97.5% filtration efficiency – far better than the N95 mask.

FitAir helps to keep airborne particles such as germs outside of your mask. Masks have the challenge of adequately fitting and sealing at the sides. Everyone's face size is different, and air can quickly push and pull through the mask's edges. FitAir's innovative design is another way to help approach this problematic issue.