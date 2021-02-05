 

DGAP-DD Formycon AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.02.2021 / 19:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Glombitza

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Formycon AG

b) LEI
39120005TZ76GQOY8Z19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.46 EUR 291900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.46 EUR 291900.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-03; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


05.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstraße 15
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany
Internet: www.formycon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64515  05.02.2021 



