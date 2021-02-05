 

MIC to Host Conference Call / Webcast and Discussion of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) (NYSE: MIC) has scheduled a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 during which management will discuss the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. MIC intends to publish a press release summarizing its financial results prior to the call.

Interested individuals are invited to access the conference call by dialing +1 877-407-2991 or +1 201-389-0925 up to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. MIC will also webcast the conference call live on its website at www.macquarie.com/mic.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. on February 17, 2021 through February 24, 2021 at +1 877-660-6853 or +1 201-612-7415, Meeting ID: 13716078. An archive of the webcast will be available on the MIC website for one year following the call.

About MIC

MIC owns and operates businesses providing basic services to customers in the United States. Its businesses consist of an airport services business, Atlantic Aviation; and entities comprising an energy services, production and distribution segment, MIC Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the MIC website at www.macquarie.com/mic.

MIC is not an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of MIC do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (MBL). MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of MIC.



