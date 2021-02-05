 

DGAP-News Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Court of arbitration confirms Price Review 1 opinion as binding - no retroactive MBA MVNO price reduction

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.02.2021, 19:51  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Contract
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Court of arbitration confirms Price Review 1 opinion as binding - no retroactive MBA MVNO price reduction

05.02.2021 / 19:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 5 February 2021

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Telefonica Deutschland Holding!
Long
Basispreis 2,03€
Hebel 7,88
Ask 0,29
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 2,56€
Hebel 7,88
Ask 0,29
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Telefónica Deutschland: Court of arbitration confirms Price Review 1 opinion as binding - no retroactive MBA MVNO price reduction

Today, the competent court of arbitration confirmed the binding nature of the final decision of the independent expert, dated 19 December 2019, with regards to the price review (PR1) initiated by 1&1 Drillisch at the beginning of September 2017.

In December 2019, the independent expert had fully confirmed the prices set out in the MBA MVNO agreement for 1&1 Drillisch's capacity-based access to Telefónica Deutschland's mobile network and thus completely rejected 1&1 Drillisch's request for a retroactive price reduction. With the now concluded arbitration proceeding, 1&1 Drillisch tried unsuccessfully to challenge this expert opinion. The reservation still contained in the expert opinion with regards to PR1 has already been removed in favour of Telefónica Deutschland on 17 December 2020. As such, there will be no retroactive price reduction from 5 September 2017 onwards.

The arbitration ruling is legally binding between the parties and has the effect of a final court judgment.

Furthermore, Telefónica Deutschland continues to consider the Price Reviews 2, 5 and 6 initiated by 1&1 Drillisch, which were not subject of the arbitration proceeding, to be unjustified in terms of content.

More information:
Telefónica Deutschland
Investor Relations
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
D-80992 Munich
t +49 (0)89 2442-1010
f +49 (0)89 2442-2000
e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com


05.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
80992 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 24 42 0
Internet: www.telefonica.de
ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9
WKN: A1J5RX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1166414

MDAX TecDAX
 
End of News DGAP News Service

1166414  05.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1166414&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Telefonica Deutschland Dividende 2014 (Hv)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Court of arbitration confirms Price Review 1 opinion as binding - no retroactive MBA MVNO price reduction DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Contract Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Court of arbitration confirms Price Review 1 opinion as binding - no retroactive MBA MVNO price reduction 05.02.2021 / 19:51 The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG APPOINTS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
DGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Improved Telefónica-offer on national roaming and MBA MVNO ...
DGAP-News: CureVac and UK Government to collaborate on development of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 variants
Aurubis AG: Aurubis startet optimitisch in das laufende Geschäftsjahr
DGAP-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Management and Supervisory boards approve downlisting to Munich Stock Exchange's ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat beschließen Downlisting in den m:access der Börse ...
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Aurubis starts the current fiscal year with optimism
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung der Automobilrennsportlegende Michael ...
Manz AG eröffnet sich Zugang zum Zukunftsmarkt Funktionaler Druck
Augsburger Aktienbank AG: Verkauf des Leasinggeschäfts an PEAC Finance
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (2) 
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (48) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:52 Uhr
DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Schiedsgericht bestätigt Verbindlichkeit des Price Review 1 Gutachtens - keine rückwirkende Senkung der MBA MVNO-Preise (deutsch)
19:51 Uhr
DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Schiedsgericht bestätigt Verbindlichkeit des Price Review 1 Gutachtens - keine rückwirkende Senkung der MBA MVNO-Preise
18:34 Uhr
Datenpreise zu hoch: EU-Kommission gibt Drillisch im Streit mit Telefonica Recht
01.02.21
BARCLAYS belässt Telefonica Deutschland auf 'Overweight'
29.01.21
Zoff um Telefonverträge: Mehr Anträge auf Schlichtungsverfahren
29.01.21
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt Telefonica Deutschland auf 'Buy'
23.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 03/21
20.01.21
DZ BANK belässt Telefonica Deutschland auf 'Halten'
20.01.21
BARCLAYS belässt Telefonica Deutschland auf 'Overweight'
20.01.21
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt Telefonica Deutschland auf 'Buy'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09:29 Uhr
520
Telefonica Deutschland Dividende 2014 (Hv)
18.02.20
2
Telefonica Deutschland holt früheren Siemens-Chef Löscher