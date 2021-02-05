The Presedential Committee of the Supervisory Board of METRO AG has recommended to the Supervisory Board to appoint Dr Steffen Greubel with effect as of 1 May 2021 as new CEO (chairman of the Management Board) of METRO AG.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Personnel METRO Supervisory Board to decide on appointment of Steffen Greubel as new CEO next Monday 05-Feb-2021 / 19:57 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Supervisory Board of METRO AG will discuss Steffen Greubel's appointment as new CEO at an extraordinary meeting next Monday.

Contact:METRO AGDr. Jan-Patrick BostDirector Corporate Office

05-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: METRO AG Metro-Straße 1 40235 Dusseldorf Germany Phone: +49 (0)211 6886-1524 Fax: +49 (0)211 6886-3759 E-mail: investorrelations@metro.de Internet: www.metroag.de ISIN: DE000BFB0019, DE000BFB0027 WKN: BFB001, BFB002 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1166225

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1166225 05-Feb-2021 CET/CEST