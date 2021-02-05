DGAP-Adhoc METRO Supervisory Board to decide on appointment of Steffen Greubel as new CEO next Monday
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Personnel
The Presedential Committee of the Supervisory Board of METRO AG has recommended to the Supervisory Board to appoint Dr Steffen Greubel with effect as of 1 May 2021 as new CEO (chairman of the Management Board) of METRO AG.
The Supervisory Board of METRO AG will discuss Steffen Greubel's appointment as new CEO at an extraordinary meeting next Monday.
|
