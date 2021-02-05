 

DGAP-Adhoc METRO Supervisory Board to decide on appointment of Steffen Greubel as new CEO next Monday

METRO Supervisory Board to decide on appointment of Steffen Greubel as new CEO next Monday

The Presedential Committee of the Supervisory Board of METRO AG has recommended to the Supervisory Board to appoint Dr Steffen Greubel with effect as of 1 May 2021 as new CEO (chairman of the Management Board) of METRO AG.

The Supervisory Board of METRO AG will discuss Steffen Greubel's appointment as new CEO at an extraordinary meeting next Monday.


Contact:
METRO AG
Dr. Jan-Patrick Bost
Director Corporate Office

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1166225&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
