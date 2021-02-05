 

Exco Technologies Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 19:59  |  20   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX: XTC) ("Exco" or the "Company") today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has approved the Company's normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). Under the NCIB, Exco has the right to purchase for cancellation, from February 18, 2021 to February 17, 2022, a maximum of 1,960,000 common shares, representing 9.5% of the 20,575,656 shares forming Exco's public float as at February 3, 2021. As of February 5, 2021, Exco had 39,268,997 common shares issued and outstanding.

Any shares purchased by Exco under the NCIB will be effected through the facilities of TSX as well as on alternative Canadian trading systems, at prevailing market rates and any common shares purchased by the Company will be cancelled. The actual number of shares that may be purchased and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by Exco. Any purchases made by Exco pursuant to the NCIB will be made in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX.

During the most recently-completed six months, the average daily trading volume for the common shares of Exco on the TSX was 37,714 shares. Consequently, under the policies of the TSX, Exco will have the right to repurchase under its NCIB, during any one trading day, a maximum of 9,428 shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume. In addition, Exco will be allowed to make, once per calendar week, a block purchase (as such term is defined in the TSX Company Manual) of shares not directly or indirectly owned by insiders of Exco, in accordance with the TSX policies. Exco will fund the purchases through available cash and/or bank facilities. Pursuant to a previous notice of intention to conduct a normal course issuer bid, under which Company sought and received approval from the TSX to purchase up to 2,000,000 common shares for the period of February 18, 2020 to February 17, 2021, the Company has purchased 625,366 common shares on the open market as of February 5, 2021 at a weighted average purchase price of $6.78 per common share.

Exco’s Board of Directors believes the underlying value of the Company may not be reflected in the market price of its common shares from time to time and that, at appropriate times, repurchasing its shares through the NCIB may represent a good use of Exco's financial resources, as such action can protect and enhance shareholder value when opportunities or volatility arise. Thus, the Board has determined that the NCIB is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ about 4,800 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
Contact: Darren Kirk, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (905) 477-3065 ext. 7233
Website: http://www.excocorp.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exco Technologies Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Exco Technologies Limited (TSX: XTC) ("Exco" or the "Company") today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has approved the Company's normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). Under the NCIB, Exco has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Capable of Detecting the Brazil P.1 Variant of the ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $8.4 Million, $0.05 Per Share, and Cash Flow from Operations of ...
Post Holdings Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
EHang to Demonstrate Medical Air Mobility via Participation in EU-supported SAFIR-Med Project
Hofseth Biocare ASA: FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL REPORT
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Exco Technologies Limited 2020 Annual Meeting Results
02.02.21
Exco Results for First Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
02.02.21
Exco Quarterly Dividend Raised 5.3%
06.01.21
Exco Technologies Limited Annual General Meeting and Announces First Quarter Results on February 2, 2021