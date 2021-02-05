USD 6.5 Billion Advisor Team Joins UBS Private Wealth Management in Los Angeles

The team, led by Patrick Schaffer and Ryan Bristol, have four decades of combined experience. They join UBS following nine years at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, where they built a successful USD 6.5 billion business focusing on high-net-worth families, individuals, foundations, and privately held businesses. The team includes Financial Advisors Barry Peterson, Corey Mazza and Dhanesh Bharvani, Relationship Manager Basel Sbeini, and Senior Wealth Strategy Associate Shauna Kohanchi.

“On behalf of UBS, we’re thrilled to welcome Patrick, Ryan and their team to the firm,” said Lauren Gorsche, Los Angeles Complex Director at UBS Private Wealth Management. “We look forward to working closely with the team as we continue to grow our business in Los Angeles.”

Prior to his career in wealth management, Patrick Schaffer worked for J.P. Morgan’s Investment Bank and two hedge funds. He is also an adjunct faculty member at Villanova University, where he teaches finance and accounting. He holds a B.A. from Johns Hopkins University, an M.S. from Villanova University, and has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation from the CFA Institute. In 2020, Patrick was named to several industry recognition lists, including The Financial Times Top 400 Financial Advisors, and Barron’s Top 1200 U.S. Financial Advisors, on which he ranked #25 in California.

Ryan Bristol worked at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Bernstein Global Wealth Management’s private client practice before joining J.P. Morgan Private Bank in 2011. He is very active in his local community having serviced on numerous boards including the American Red Cross in Ventura County, the Dean's Advisory Council for the Orfalea College of Business at Cal Poly, ACG101 and as Chair of the Investment Review Committee for the City of Thousand Oaks. He received his M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and his B.S. from Cal Poly, SLO.

Barry Peterson joined the J.P. Morgan Private Bank in 2011. Prior to that, he worked in the philanthropic sector as a Charitable Business Development Officer at the California Community Foundation. Barry remains active in philanthropy and currently serves on the Charitable Board of QueensCare. He holds an M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and a B.A. from Whittier College.