Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Listing on Nasdaq

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. to begin trading on the Nasdaq on February 8, 2021 under the symbol BSPE

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BSPE) (TSX: BC.U) (TSX: BC.WT.U) (OTCPK:BKCQ.F) (“Bespoke” or “BCAC”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that its Class A Restricted Voting shares were approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market, and will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Monday, February 8, 2021 under the symbol “BSPE”. Bespoke’s Warrants will continue to trade OTC in the U.S. Bespoke’s Class A Shares and warrants will remain listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under its current symbols.

On February 4, 2021, BCAC announced a definitive agreement for a business combination with Vintage Wine Estates (“VWE” or the “Company”), one of the fastest growing U.S. wine producers with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform. Upon closing, the combined company will be named Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Its common stock will remain listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the new ticker symbol “VWE” and on the TSX under the symbol “VWE.U”. The warrants remain listed on the TSX under “VWE.WT.U”. In the U.S., the warrants will either be listed on the Nasdaq or continue to trade OTC.