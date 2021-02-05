The Board of Directors of Marel hf. resolved on 5 February 2021 to grant to employees up to 4,831,000 shares through stock option agreements, thereof 1,505,000 to the Executive Team. The stock options will be granted to the Executive Team and to selected employees in strategic positions.



The aim of the stock option agreements is to align long-term interests of employees and of the Company. The key terms and conditions of the new stock option program were approved by Marel’s Annual General Meeting on 6 March 2019 in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy as approved at Marel’s Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2020. Key terms and conditions of the agreements are as follows: