 

Allied Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Bond Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 20:55  |  61   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES
OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AP.UN) (“Allied”) announced today that it has priced its previously announced offering, and has agreed to issue $600 million aggregate principal amount of series H senior unsecured debentures (the “Debentures”). The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 1.726% per annum and will mature on February 12, 2026. The Debentures are being offered on an agency basis by a syndicate of agents led by Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and CIBC World Markets Inc. The offering is expected to close on or about February 12, 2021. DBRS Limited has provided Allied with a provisional credit rating of “BBB” with a “Stable” trend relating to the Debentures. Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. has provided Allied with a provisional credit rating of “Baa2” relating to the Debentures.

The Debentures are Allied’s inaugural Green Bond issuance under its previously announced Green Financing Framework, which is available on Allied’s website at https://www.alliedreit.com/company/esg/.

Allied makes this offering pursuant to its base shelf prospectus dated November 19, 2019. The terms of the offering will be described in a prospectus supplement to be filed with Canadian securities regulators.

Allied intends to allocate the net proceeds of the offering to fund the financing and/or refinancing of eligible green projects (“Eligible Green Projects”) as described in the Allied Green Financing Framework (the “Framework”). Prior to allocation of the net proceeds of the offering to Eligible Green Projects, Allied intends to use the net proceeds of the offering (a) to redeem in full the $150 million aggregate principal amount of 3.934% series B senior unsecured debentures due November 14, 2022 (the “Series B Debentures”), (b) to repay a first mortgage in the amount of $150 million secured by 700 de la Gauchetière West, Montréal, (c) to repay certain amounts drawn on Allied’s unsecured credit facility, and (d) for general trust purposes. The net proceeds will ultimately be allocated to Eligible Green Projects in accordance with the Framework.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allied Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Bond Offering NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICESOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AP.UN) (“Allied”) announced today that it has priced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Capable of Detecting the Brazil P.1 Variant of the ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $8.4 Million, $0.05 Per Share, and Cash Flow from Operations of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option
Post Holdings Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Denali Therapeutics to Present New Data on ETV: IDS (DNL310) for the Potential Treatment of Hunter Syndrome at WORLDSymposium
EHang to Demonstrate Medical Air Mobility via Participation in EU-supported SAFIR-Med Project
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:25 Uhr
Allied Announces Launch of $600 Million Green Bond Offering
04.02.21
Allied Announces Green Financing Framework
03.02.21
Allied Announces Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Results
15.01.21
Allied Announces January 2021 Distribution