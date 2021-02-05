 

VivoPower International PLC Confirms Date for Half Year Results and Earnings Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 20:56  |  54   |   |   

LONDON, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: VVPR) (“VivoPower”) is pleased to confirm that it will announce results for the half year ended December 31, 2020, on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 16:00 EST / 21:00 BST.

The Company also confirmed that Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO, will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 16:30 EST / 21:30 BST, alongside other key leaders of VivoPower.

The dial-in phone number for the live audio call are:

Conference ID: 3460277

Date of call: 02/24/2021

Leader Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 398-0998

Leader International Dial-In Number: (914) 987-7709

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 362-0227

Participant International Dial-In Number:(914) 987-7684

A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bcmv8et2 and on the investor relations section of the VivoPower website at www.vivopower.com.

A replay of the webcast will also be available two hours after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed from the link above or via the VivoPower website for a period of one year.

About VivoPower

VivoPower is a sustainable energy solutions company currently focused on battery technology, electric vehicle, solar and critical power services. Its core purpose is to help large corporate customers decarbonize more rapidly. VivoPower is a certified B Corporation and has operations in Australia, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. 

CONTACT: Contact
Investor Relations
shareholders@vivopower.com

Press
rmorganevans@edisongroup.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VivoPower International PLC Confirms Date for Half Year Results and Earnings Conference Call LONDON, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: VVPR) (“VivoPower”) is pleased to confirm that it will announce results for the half year ended December 31, 2020, on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 16:00 EST / 21:00 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Capable of Detecting the Brazil P.1 Variant of the ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $8.4 Million, $0.05 Per Share, and Cash Flow from Operations of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option
Post Holdings Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Denali Therapeutics to Present New Data on ETV: IDS (DNL310) for the Potential Treatment of Hunter Syndrome at WORLDSymposium
EHang to Demonstrate Medical Air Mobility via Participation in EU-supported SAFIR-Med Project
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Vivopower Secures 100% Ownership of Tembo E-Lv B.v.
27.01.21
VivoPower International PLC Announces Completion of Electrical Works for 39 MWdc Molong Solar Farm
25.01.21
VivoPower Signs US$250m Agreement for Its Tembo Toyota Electric Vehicle Solutions
13.01.21
VivoPower International PLC Recognized with Real Leaders Top Impact Companies Award
08.01.21
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing 

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
2
VivoPower... hat DIE Lösung für erneuerbare / regenerative Energien ?