 

Paramount Announces Executive Promotions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.02.2021   

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today the promotion of two executives within the Company’s senior management team.

Wilbur Paes has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer as he has taken on additional responsibilities in the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Paes has been with Paramount since 2014. Prior to joining Paramount, he was a Senior Vice President at Vornado Realty Trust.

Peter Brindley has been appointed Executive Vice President, Head of Real Estate as he has taken on additional responsibilities besides leasing in the newly created position overseeing all real estate related activities. Mr. Brindley has been with Paramount since 2010. Prior to joining Paramount, he was a Senior Director at Tishman Speyer Properties.

“Promoting these talented executives within our existing leadership team strengthens our foundation for the future,” said Albert Behler, Chairman, CEO and President of Paramount. “Wilbur and Peter have proven to be immensely skilled leaders and have been key players in all major decisions we have made at Paramount for the past few years. I am thrilled they will be taking on additional responsibilities in their expanded roles to further drive our strategic direction and growth.”

About Paramount Group, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.



