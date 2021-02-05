 

Amundi US Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.02.2021, 22:05  |  11   |   |   

Amundi US today announced the declaration of dividends for five Pioneer closed-end funds for February 2021.

 

Ex Date:

February 17, 2021

 

Record Date:

February 18, 2021

 

Payable:

February 26, 2021

 

 

 

 

Ticker

Taxable Funds

Distribution

Per Share

Change From

Previous Month

HNW

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

$0.1100

-

PHD*

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

$0.0625

-

PHT

Pioneer High Income Trust

$0.0725

-

Ticker

Tax-Exempt Funds

 

Distribution

Per Share

Change From

Previous Month

MAV

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust

$0.0525

-

MHI

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

$0.0525

-

 

Market
Price

Market Price

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amundi US Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds Amundi US today announced the declaration of dividends for five Pioneer closed-end funds for February 2021.   Ex Date: February 17, 2021   Record Date: February 18, 2021   Payable: February 26, 2021         Ticker Taxable Funds Distribution Per …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces Pricing of Offering of US$5 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Compute Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $750 Million Initial Public Offering
Gucci Beauty Flagship Store Debuts on Tmall Luxury Pavilion
The Trade Desk Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
Pfizer Confirms U.S. Patent Term Extension for IBRANCE (palbociclib) Until March 2027
Air Liquide Signs Long-Term Supply Agreement for BASF’s New State of the Art Battery Material ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Required Notice to Shareholders Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)
07.01.21
Amundi US Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds