 

Encore Wire Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today that the Company will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings Tuesday, February 16th, after stock market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2020 results followed by a Q&A session:

Date:

Wednesday, February 17th

 

 

Time:

11:00 a.m. Eastern

 

10:00 a.m. Central

 

9:00 a.m. Mountain

 

8:00 a.m. Pacific

To participate in the call, the dial-in number is 800-447-0521, and the confirmation number is 50084456. In order to be put through to the call, you will be required to give the call screener your full name and your company name. Please call in early to avoid being delayed by the information collection and missing the start of the call.

A replay of this conference call will be accessible in the Investors section of our website, www.encorewire.com, for a limited time.

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company focuses on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line.



