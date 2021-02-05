AVROBIO Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

AVROBIO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company with a mission to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease, today announced that the company has granted a non-statutory stock option for the purchase of up to 10,250 shares of the company’s common stock to a new employee as an inducement award under the company’s 2019 Inducement Plan. In addition, the company granted a non-statutory stock option for the purchase of up to 130,000 shares to the company’s new Chief Medical Officer, Diana M. Escolar, M.D., FAAN. Both grants were made in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options were granted as inducements material to the new employees’ acceptance of employment with the company and were approved by the Compensation Committee of the company’s Board of Directors. The stock options were granted on Feb. 1, 2021, with an exercise price of $14.55 per share, representing the closing price of AVROBIO’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date.