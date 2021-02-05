 

Sinovac Announces Phase III Results of Its COVID-19 Vaccine

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.02.2021, 22:05  |  22   |   |   

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVA) (“Sinovac” or the “Company”), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical products in China, today announced phase III results. Sinovac had started its phase III trials on CoronaVac, its COVID-19 vaccine, on July 21, 2020. Trials were conducted in Brazil, Turkey, Indonesia, and Chile. In compliance with the principles of Good Clinical Practice (GCP), the trials were conducted with the vaccine candidate produced from the same lot and following the 0, 14 day schedule. There have been a total of 25,000 participants enrolled in the trial across those four countries.

The phase III trials conducted in Brazil and Turkey evaluated the efficacy of the vaccine candidate in healthcare workers who provide treatment to COVID-19 patients. Both trial studies were randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled. The two trials shared the same primary endpoint of an efficacy rate 14 days after the vaccination with either vaccine candidate or placebo.

As of December 16, 2020, there were 12,396 health workers over 18 years old enrolled. A total of 253 positive cases were collected during the observation period. After 14 days following vaccination with 2 doses of vaccine following a 0, 14 day schedule, the efficacy rate against diseases caused by COVID-19 was 50.65% for all cases, 83.70% for cases requiring medical treatment, and 100.00% for hospitalized, severe, and fatal cases.

There are two stages of the phase III clinical trial in Turkey. Participants comprised health care workers in the first stage (K-1) and the general population in the second stage (K-2), with all participants ranging from 18 to 59 years old. As of December 23, 2020, there were 918 participants enrolled in K-1 and 6,453 participants in K-2, for a total of 7,371 participants. Among them, 1,322 participants completed the two-dose vaccination and entered the 14-day observation period after receiving the second dose of the vaccination. Based on an analysis of 29 cases, the efficacy rate for COVID-19 prevention was 91.25% after 14 days following the two-dose vaccination, in adherence with the 0, 14 day schedule.

Sinovac has officially filed conditional market authorization for CoronaVac with China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). Sinovac continues to actively seek regulatory approval for CoronaVac in other countries while contributing to making the COVID-19 vaccine accessible and affordable on a global basis to ensure the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sinovac Announces Phase III Results of Its COVID-19 Vaccine Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVA) (“Sinovac” or the “Company”), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical products in China, today announced phase III results. Sinovac had started its phase III trials on CoronaVac, its COVID-19 vaccine, on July 21, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces Pricing of Offering of US$5 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Compute Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $750 Million Initial Public Offering
Gucci Beauty Flagship Store Debuts on Tmall Luxury Pavilion
The Trade Desk Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
Pfizer Confirms U.S. Patent Term Extension for IBRANCE (palbociclib) Until March 2027
Air Liquide Signs Long-Term Supply Agreement for BASF’s New State of the Art Battery Material ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Sinovac Files for Conditional Market Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine in China

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.07.20
3
Sinovac Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Files 2019 Annual Report on Form