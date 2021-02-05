 

Pender Growth Fund Provides Notice of its Intention to Undertake Normal Course Issuer Bid

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: PTF) Pender Growth Fund Inc. (the “Company”) announces that it has provided the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") with its Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "NCIB") through the facilities of the TSXV, subject to TSXV acceptance.

The Company is proposing to put a new NCIB in place upon the expiry of the NCIB it launched last February because, in the opinion of its board of directors, the market price of its Class C common shares (the "Shares"), from time to time, may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company and its future growth prospects. The Company believes that in such circumstances, the outstanding Shares represent an appealing investment option since a portion of the Company's cash balance can be invested for an attractive risk adjusted return through the NCIB. The board of directors of the Company believes that the proposed purchase of Shares under the NCIB will enhance shareholder value, is in the best interests of the Company, and is an appropriate use of corporate funds.

As of January 28, 2021, the Company had 7,739,121 Shares outstanding, of which 7,008,669 Shares represent the Company's public float. Under TSXV policies, the Company is entitled to purchase up to the maximum of 700,866 Shares, representing 10% of the Company’s public float, over the 12-month period that the NCIB is in place.

Shares acquired by the Company under the NCIB will be purchased at the market price at the time of purchase and will be purchased on behalf of the Company by PI Financial Corp. ("PI"), the Company's broker in connection with the NCIB. All purchases will be made in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSXV.

The Company also announces that it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (the "Plan") with PI in order to facilitate repurchases of its Shares under the NCIB. Under the Plan, PI may purchase common shares under the NCIB at times when the Company would ordinarily not be permitted to do so, due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. Purchases under the Plan will be made by PI based upon parameters prescribed by the TSXV, applicable Canadian securities laws and the terms of the Plan.

