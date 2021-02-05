 

Cornish Metals Inc. Announces Oversubscribed £8 Million Placing and Supplementary £206,000 Subscription Funding Via Minexia Limited

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement on January 13, 2021, the Company has conditionally raised £8.0 million through a placing and subscription of common shares with new and existing investors (the "Placing"), and an additional investment of approximately £206,000 through an offer to high net worth investors by Minexia Limited (the "Subscription"), representing an aggregate £8.2 million (approximately C$14.37 million based on February 4, 2021 exchange rate).

Completion of the Placing and Subscription is subject to certain conditions, including the admission of the Company’s common shares (the “Common Shares”) to trading on the AIM Market (“AIM”) of the London Stock Exchange (the “Admission”) and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”).

Highlights

  • The oversubscribed Placing and Subscription comprises subscriptions for a total of 117,226,572 Common Shares of the Company (the “New Common Shares”) at a price of 7 pence per share, or 12 Canadian cents per share, raising gross proceeds of £8.2 million (or approximately C$14.37 million).
  • The net proceeds of the Placing and Subscription is expected be used to advance the United Downs copper-tin project in Cornwall, United Kingdom (“United Downs”), conduct initial field work on other high priority exploration targets, and general working capital.
  • Subject to completion of the Placing and Subscription, the Company expects to commence a drill programme at United Downs in late March or early April, 2021.
  • Certain directors of the Company will also participate in the Placing.
  • Subject to completion of the Placing and Subscription, the New Common Shares would represent approximately 43.9 per cent of the Company’s enlarged share capital.
