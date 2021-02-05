Cornish Metals Inc. Announces Oversubscribed £8 Million Placing and Supplementary £206,000 Subscription Funding Via Minexia Limited

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement on January 13, 2021, the Company has conditionally raised £8.0 million through a placing and subscription of common shares with new and existing investors (the "Placing"), and an additional investment of approximately £206,000 through an offer to high net worth investors by Minexia Limited (the "Subscription"), representing an aggregate £8.2 million (approximately C$14.37 million based on February 4, 2021 exchange rate).