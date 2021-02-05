Razor Energy Corp. Announces Interim Extension of Term Loan Facility
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Razor Energy Corp. ("Razor" or the "Company") (TSXV: RZE) announces that it has secured a further interim
extension to its existing non-revolving term loan facility from Alberta Investment Management Corporation (“AIMCo”). The Company has reached an agreement with AIMCo to extend the maturity date from
February 5, 2021 to February 16, 2021 in order to complete necessary documents and registrations related to an extension of the facility.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
