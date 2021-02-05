Razor Energy Corp. Announces Interim Extension of Term Loan Facility

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW.



CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Razor Energy Corp. ("Razor" or the "Company") (TSXV: RZE) announces that it has secured a further interim extension to its existing non-revolving term loan facility from Alberta Investment Management Corporation (“AIMCo”). The Company has reached an agreement with AIMCo to extend the maturity date from February 5, 2021 to February 16, 2021 in order to complete necessary documents and registrations related to an extension of the facility.

