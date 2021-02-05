Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Income Tax Treatment of Its 2020 Dividend Distributions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) announced the income tax treatment of its 2020 dividend distributions to holders of shares of the Company’s common stock and preferred stock.



This information represents final income allocations. The tax information provided should not be construed as tax advice. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions. Beginning in 2018, ordinary taxable income per share of common stock and preferred stock is equal to the 199A dividend that was created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.