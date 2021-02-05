 

Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) (the “Company”) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call for investors on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss recent events and the results. Chuck Young, the Company’s chief executive officer, Lee Beckelman, the Company’s chief financial officer and John Young, the Company’s chief operating officer, will host the call.

Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.smartsand.com. The webcast will be archived for one year following the date of the call. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (888) 799-5165 or for international callers, (478) 219-0056. The conference ID for the call is 6997928. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or for international callers, (404) 537-3406.

About Smart Sand:

We are a fully integrated frac sand supply and services company, offering complete mine to wellsite proppant logistics, storage and management solutions to our customers. We produce low-cost, high quality Northern White frac sand and offer proppant logistics, storage and management solutions to our customers through our in-basin transloading terminal and our SmartSystems wellsite proppant storage capabilities. We provide our products and services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies. We own and operate premium frac sand mines and related processing facilities in Wisconsin and Illinois, which have access to three Class I rail lines, allowing us to deliver products substantially anywhere in the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.smartsand.com.

Contact:

Josh Jayne
Phone: (281) 231-2660
Email: jjayne@smartsand.com

Lee Beckelman
Phone: (281) 231-2660
E-mail: lbeckelman@smartsand.com




