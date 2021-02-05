Orion Engineered Carbons to Increase Acetylene Black Pricing

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, today announced that it will increase pricing for acetylene black.

Following the acquisition of its acetylene black plant in France, the company adjusted the facility’s strategic focus, requiring new investments to better serve the growing market demand for acetylene black used in lithium-ion battery production. In addition to these strategic investments, the company has also been confronted with rising costs for packaging, transportation and environmental obligations.