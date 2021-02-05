Clean Power Increases Its Investment in PowerTap to 94.5%
"MOVE") is pleased to announce that it has increased its investment in PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. ("PowerTap") by acquiring an additional 4.5% equity interest in PowerTap. As
previously announced, the Company initially invested in PowerTap on October 27, 2020 by acquiring a 90% equity interest. With the latest investment, Clean Power has increased its equity interest in
PowerTap to 94.5%.
PowerTap is leading the charge to build out cost-effective hydrogen fueling infrastructure through its environmentally friendly intellectual property, product design for the modularized and lowest tier production cost of hydrogen and launch plan. PowerTap technology-based hydrogen fueling stations are already located in private enterprises and public stations (near LAX airport) in California, Texas, Massachusetts, and Maryland. Additional information about PowerTap may be found at its website at: https://www.powertapfuels.com.
Since Clean Power's intial investment, PowerTap has been developing its hydrogen fueling station network in stages, consisting of engineering & design; ongoing development of PowerTap 3.0; and permitting and site preparation, as updated in past news releases. Most recently, PowerTap signed a definitive agreement with Humboldt Petroleum, Inc., Peninsula Petroleum, LLC, and Colvin Oil I LLC (dba GP Energy), collectively referred to as “the Andretti Group” to locate PowerTap’s hydrogen station technology at select Andretti Group properties. Under the terms of definitive agreement, the Andretti Group will further help market PowerTap’s technology to third-party chain retailers, major oil companies and independent stations through the Andrettis’ deep network of automotive industry connections. See the Company's news release dated January 26, 2021 for further details on the definitive agreement with the Andretti Group.
Clean Power's investments in PowerTap aligns well with the energy industry focusing on transitioning more into hydrogen-based energy as demonstrated by the USA President Biden's most recent executive orders to drive the USA to a clean energy future by achieving a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035 and putting the USA on an irreversible path to a net-zero economy by 20501; and Canada's recently announced hydrogen strategy, which sets sets an ambitious framework to cement hydrogen as a key part of Canada’s path to net-zero carbon emissions by 20502.
