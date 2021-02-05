Airgain Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced that it has granted inducement awards to 21 new non-executive employees, who joined the company as a result of the recent NimbeLink Corp. acquisition.

The awards were made on February 5, 2021 under Airgain’s 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Airgain as an inducement to join the company. The inducement awards to the 21 new non-executive employees consist of options to purchase an aggregate of 125,000 shares of Airgain common stock. The options have a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to $24.22, the fair market value of Airgain common stock on the date of grant. The options vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the options vesting on the first anniversary of the closing of the NimbeLink Corp. acquisition, which closed on January 7, 2021, and the rest vesting in equal monthly installments thereafter. The awards were approved by Airgain’s board of directors, including a majority of Airgain’s independent directors, as required by Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Airgain in accordance with Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4).