 

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Discount Management Programs

Today, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (the “Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange–listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “DDF,” announced that the Fund’s Board approved the commencement of the Fund’s annual tender offer measurement period. If the Fund is trading at an average discount of more than 10% during the 12-week measurement period, the Board will consider conducting a tender offer to provide a periodic liquidity opportunity to shareholders. Additional information about the tender offer would be communicated to shareholders at a later date.

In addition, the Fund announced the results of its recent share repurchase program utilization. For the fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2020, the Fund repurchased 77,000 common shares valued at $623,838 with an average discount per share of 10.17%.

The Fund has implemented a managed distribution policy. Under the policy, the Fund is managed with a goal of generating as much of the distribution as possible from net investment income and short-term capital gains. The balance of the distribution will then come from long-term capital gains to the extent permitted, and if necessary, a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. Even though the Fund may realize current year capital gains, such gains may be offset, in whole or in part, by the Fund’s capital loss carryovers from prior years.

Under the Fund’s managed distribution policy, the Fund makes monthly distributions to common shareholders at a targeted annual distribution rate of 7.5% of the Fund’s average net asset value (“NAV”) per share. The Fund will calculate the average NAV per share from the previous three full months immediately prior to the distribution based on the number of business days in those three months on which the NAV is calculated. The distribution will be calculated as 7.5% of the prior three month’s average NAV per share, divided by 12. The Fund will generally distribute amounts necessary to satisfy the Fund’s managed distribution policy and the requirements prescribed by excise tax rules and Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code. This distribution methodology is intended to provide shareholders with a consistent, but not guaranteed, income stream and a targeted annual distribution rate and is intended to narrow any discount between the market price and the NAV of the Fund’s common shares, but there is no assurance that the policy will be successful in doing so. The methodology for determining monthly distributions under the Fund’s managed distribution policy will be reviewed at least annually by the Fund’s Board of Trustees, and the Fund will continue to evaluate its distribution in light of ongoing market conditions.

