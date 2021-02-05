 

BridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 22:30  |  34   |   |   

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced that on February 1, 2021, the compensation committee of BridgeBio’s board of directors granted 11 new employees restricted stock units for an aggregate of 16,772 shares of the Company’s common stock. All of the above-described awards were made under BridgeBio’s 2019 Inducement Equity Plan (the Plan).

The above-described awards were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by BridgeBio’s board of directors in November 2019.

About BridgeBio
BridgeBio a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to create life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of over 20 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development.

Media Contact:
Grace Rauh
Grace.rauh@bridgebio.com
(917) 232-5478

Source: BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced that on February 1, 2021, the compensation committee of BridgeBio’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option
Denali Therapeutics to Present New Data on ETV: IDS (DNL310) for the Potential Treatment of Hunter Syndrome at WORLDSymposium
EHang to Demonstrate Medical Air Mobility via Participation in EU-supported SAFIR-Med Project
Valneva - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – Janvier 2021
Sigma Lithium Upsizes Previously Announced Private Placement by 40% to C$42.0 million and Increases ...
Hofseth Biocare ASA: FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL REPORT
McEwen Mining Announces Fox Complex Growth Funding Secured by Registered Direct Offering
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
BridgeBio Pharma and Affiliate Venthera Announce Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of BBP-681 for Venous, Lymphatic, and Venolymphatic Malformations
26.01.21
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Announces Completion of Merger with Eidos Therapeutics, Inc.
26.01.21
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Prices Upsized Offering of $650 Million Convertible Senior Notes
25.01.21
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million Convertible Senior Notes
19.01.21
Stockholders of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. Approve BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Acquisition of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc.
13.01.21
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. Announce January 21, 2021 Election Deadline for Merger