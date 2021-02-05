Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE American: CLM) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE American: CRF), (individually the “Fund” or, collectively, the “Funds”), each a closed-end management investment company, announced that in keeping with each Fund’s previously adopted monthly distribution policy, each Fund is declaring the following distributions.



Record Date



Payable Date Per Share CLM April 12, 2021 April 30, 2021 $0.1602 CLM May 14, 2021 May 28, 2021 $0.1602 CLM June 15, 2021 June 30, 2021 $0.1602 CRF April 12, 2021 April 30, 2021 $0.1537 CRF May 14, 2021 May 28, 2021 $0.1537 CRF June 15, 2021 June 30, 2021 $0.1537

Each Fund’s distribution policy provides for the resetting of the monthly distribution amount per share (“Distribution Amount”) annually, based on each Fund’s net asset value on the last business day of October and the annualized distribution percentage approved by the respective Board of Directors (individually the “Board”, or collectively, the “Boards”).

Each Board believes each Fund’s distribution policy maintains a stable, high rate of distribution. These distributions are not tied to each Fund’s investment income or capital gains and do not represent yield or investment return on each Fund’s portfolio. The Distribution Amount from one calendar year to the next will increase or decrease based on the change in each Fund’s net asset value. The terms of each distribution policy are reviewed and approved at least annually by each Fund’s Board and may be modified at their discretion for the benefit of each Fund and its stockholders.