 

DGAP-News 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Arbitral tribunal dismisses 1&1 Drillisch's action against expert opinion

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.02.2021, 22:53  |  25   |   |   

DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Arbitral tribunal dismisses 1&1 Drillisch's action against expert opinion

05.02.2021 / 22:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Arbitral tribunal dismisses 1&1 Drillisch's action against expert opinion

Maintal, 5 February 2021. Today, Drillisch Online GmbH, a subsidiary of 1&1 Drillisch AG, has received the arbitral award in the arbitration proceedings regarding Price Review 1 under the existing MBA MVNO agreement with Telefónica. The arbitral tribunal dismissed the action brought by 1&1 Drillisch challenging the expert's rejection of 1&1 Drillisch's application for the advance service prices to be reduced retroactively from September 2017. The arbitral tribunal takes the view that the expert opinion is valid.

In the ongoing Price Reviews 2, 5, and 6 1&1 Drillisch continues to claim that advance service prices under the MBA MVNO agreement have to be reduced retroactively. These proceedings concern different effective dates since July 2018 and are independent of the outcome of the arbitration proceedings in Price Review 1.

Maintal, 5. February 2021

1&1 Drillisch
The Management Board

Disclaimer: This report contains statements regarding the future which are based on the current assumptions and projections of the 1&1 Drillisch AG management. Various risks, uncertainties and other factors, both known and unknown, can cause actual developments, especially in the results, financial position, and the business of our Company, to deviate substantially from the projections about the future as they are shown here. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such future-oriented statements and to adapt them to future events or developments.

Contact
Oliver Keil
Head of Investor Relations
Mail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de


05.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
63477 Maintal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6181 - 412 218
Fax: +49 (0) 6181 - 412 183
E-mail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de
Internet: www.1und1-drillisch.de
ISIN: DE0005545503
WKN: 554550
Indices: SDAX
TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1166416

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1166416  05.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1166416&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Arbitral tribunal dismisses 1&1 Drillisch's action against expert opinion DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Arbitral tribunal dismisses 1&1 Drillisch's action against expert opinion 05.02.2021 / 22:53 The issuer is solely …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO Supervisory Board to decide on appointment of Steffen Greubel as new CEO next Monday
DGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Improved Telefónica-offer on national roaming and MBA MVNO ...
DGAP-News: CureVac and UK Government to collaborate on development of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 variants
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet AG: Improved Telefónica-offer on national roaming and MBA MVNO services for 1&1 ...
DGAP-DD: Formycon AG deutsch
Aurubis AG: Aurubis startet optimitisch in das laufende Geschäftsjahr
DGAP-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Management and Supervisory boards approve downlisting to Munich Stock Exchange's ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung der Automobilrennsportlegende Michael ...
Manz AG eröffnet sich Zugang zum Zukunftsmarkt Funktionaler Druck
Augsburger Aktienbank AG: Verkauf des Leasinggeschäfts an PEAC Finance
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (2) 
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (48) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:53 Uhr
DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Schiedsgericht weist Klage von 1&1 Drillisch gegen Gutachten ab (deutsch)
22:53 Uhr
DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Schiedsgericht weist Klage von 1&1 Drillisch gegen Gutachten ab
21:28 Uhr
ROUNDUP/1&1 Drillisch und Telefonica verhandeln National Roaming Vertrag neu
19:57 Uhr
JEFFERIES belässt 1&1 Drillisch AG auf 'Hold'
18:34 Uhr
Datenpreise zu hoch: EU-Kommission gibt Drillisch im Streit mit Telefonica Recht
17:57 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Verbessertes Telefónica-Angebot für National Roaming und MBA MVNO-Leistungen; Prüfung durch EU-Kommission beendet (deutsch)
17:57 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Improved Telefónica-offer on national roaming and MBA MVNO services; EU Commission's analysis completed
17:57 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Verbessertes Telefónica-Angebot für National Roaming und MBA MVNO-Leistungen; Prüfung durch EU-Kommission beendet
29.01.21
Zoff um Telefonverträge: Mehr Anträge auf Schlichtungsverfahren
19.01.21
ROUNDUP: Weg mit den 'Grauen Flecken': Mobilfunker wollen Funklöcher schließen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
17.742
Drillisch - Eine Investition in die Zukunft oder ?
12.02.20
3
1&1 Drillisch: Aktie dreht ab, Boden wahrscheinlich!