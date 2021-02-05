 

At Williams-Sonoma, Inc., Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is an Ongoing Commitment

In honor of Black History Month, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, has deepened our commitment to our Equity Action Plan, established in June 2020. The plan outlines a set of actions that we are committed to in the fight for racial justice and equity, including:

  1. Philanthropic support and long-term partnerships with non-profit organizations that advocate for racial justice and equity;
  2. Increasing Black representation across our company, and among our vendors, partners and collaborators; and
  3. Reinforcing an internal culture of inclusion and belonging.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are values core to Williams-Sonoma, Inc. We, as a company, made the commitment to work toward racial equity, recognizing that our actions ultimately matter most. Together with our associates, our Equity Action non-profit partners and our business partners, we will continue to use our collective power to drive and advocate for positive change,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Since the launch of this Equity Action Plan, we have dedicated time, talent and financial support to carry out its commitments. “We acted quickly to deliver on the commitments in a short time through the passion and dedication of our associates and partners, and we know our work has just begun. There is so much more we can do, together,” said Karalyn Smith, Chief Talent Officer.

Philanthropic support expands beyond national organizations to local non-profits in the communities we serve

We formed ongoing partnerships with three national non-profit leaders: NAACP, National Urban League and Jackie Robinson Foundation, launching efforts to support their missions. In honor of Black History Month, we launched a donation campaign across our brands where we invite our customers to get involved by supporting these three organizations and the work they do.

At a local level, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has committed $1 million to match employee donations to qualified racial justice and equity non-profits, to support the positive impact of these non-profits in our communities. We now have local community partnerships with over 20 non-profits across the country, like CAMBA in Brooklyn and the Hidden Genius Project in the Bay Area, focused on improving education and supporting community development projects fighting for racial equity.

