i3 Verticals Reports Public Sector Acquisition

i3 Verticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IIIV) (the “Company”), today announced the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Business Information Systems, GP and Business Information Systems, Inc. (collectively “BIS”), a business based in east Tennessee that provides software and electronic payment solutions in a variety of states. BIS will fit within the Company’s Public Sector vertical.

Chairman and CEO Greg Daily commented, “We are pleased to announce the completion of the BIS transaction, which is our largest acquisition to date. BIS is a premier provider of integrated payment and transaction solutions that create efficiencies and cost-savings for state and local governments. BIS significantly expands the scope of our Public Sector vertical and will add new and innovative products that we believe will accelerate our cross-selling vision across our customer base. The BIS leadership team is populated with creative and aggressive thinkers who will enhance our management team and fit in well with the i3 Verticals culture. We could not be more enthusiastic about this transaction and the approximately 150 employees who will join our team. We welcome each one of them and look forward to growing our businesses together.”

The aggregate purchase price at the closing of this transaction was approximately $87.7 million, consisting of $52.5 million in cash and approximately $35.2 million of Class A common stock. The transaction also includes contingent consideration of up to $16.0 million, subject to the satisfaction of certain growth metrics over established time periods.

Equity Awards to BIS Employees

In connection with the acquisition, the Company granted equity awards under its 2020 Acquisition Equity Incentive Plan to certain BIS employees in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The Company granted options to purchase a total of 575,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock to fifty-six employees as a material inducement to enter into employment with the Company. These stock options will vest ratably over three years, subject to the employees’ continued service to the Company through each applicable vesting date. The stock options have an exercise price equal to $29.30, the closing price per share of the Company’s Class A common stock as reported by Nasdaq on February 1, 2021, the date of grant.