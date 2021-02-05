Allegion’s Board Increases Quarterly Dividend by 13%

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global provider of security products and solutions, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per ordinary share of the company – representing a 13-percent increase from 2020 and the company’s seventh consecutive year of annual increase in dividends.

“Allegion remains committed to driving shareholder value, and our board supports our plan to return cash to shareholders with an annual rate of dividend increase above our annual earnings growth rate,” said David D. Petratis, Allegion chairman, president and CEO. “This latest dividend increase conveys our confidence in the company’s efficient cash flow generation. It also demonstrates the continued execution of a flexible and balanced capital allocation strategy.”