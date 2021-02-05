Enstar Completes the Reinsurance of $690 Million of Continental Casualty Company’s Legacy Excess Workers’ Compensation Business

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ: ESGR) announced today that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries has completed a transaction with Continental Casualty Company (“CNA”) to reinsure a legacy portfolio of excess workers’ compensation business.



In the transaction, CNA ceded net insurance reserves to an Enstar subsidiary of approximately $690 million not inclusive of any roll forward adjustments, relating to 2007 and prior year business.