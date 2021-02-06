 

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – VYGR

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.02.2021, 00:13  |  50   |   |   

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) between June 1, 2017 and November 9, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important March 24, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Voyager securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Voyager class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2026.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 24, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's VY-HTT01 IND submission to the FDA lacked key information regarding certain chemistry, manufacturing and controls ("CMC") matters, including, inter alia, drug-device compatibility and drug substance and product characterization; (2) the Company's IND submission for VY-HTT01 was therefore deficient; (3) the Company had thus materially overstated the likelihood of FDA approval for VY-HTT01 based on the IND submission; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Voyager class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2026.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – VYGR WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) between June 1, 2017 and November 9, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important March …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Compute Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $750 Million Initial Public Offering
Pfizer Confirms U.S. Patent Term Extension for IBRANCE (palbociclib) Until March 2027
Air Liquide Signs Long-Term Supply Agreement for BASF’s New State of the Art Battery Material ...
United States: Total Adds 2.2 GW to its U.S. Solar Portfolio and Covers All Its Power Consumption in the Country ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Amended and Restated Financial Statements
Applied DNA Schedules Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for ...
Magnite to Acquire SpotX
Americas Sourcing Market Reaches New High in 2020, As Pandemic Accelerates Move to Cloud
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
VYGR Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
02.02.21
Voyager Therapeutics Provides Update on NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC) Gene Therapy Program
25.01.21
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces That Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
25.01.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
25.01.21
VYGR EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Federal Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. – VYGR
11.01.21
Voyager Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
4
VOYAGER Therapeutics Inc - Gentherapie fürs Zentralnervensystem