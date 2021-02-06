 

OFS Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering of $100,000,000 4.75% Notes Due 2026

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.02.2021, 00:16  |  50   |   |   

OFS Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OFS) announced today that it has priced a registered public offering of $100,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.75% notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) which will result in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $96,606,000 based on a public offering price of 98.906% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes, after deducting payment of underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

The Notes will mature on February 10, 2026 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time, or from time to time, at the Company’s option at par plus a “make-whole” premium, if applicable. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.75% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on February 10 and August 10 of each year, beginning on August 10, 2021.

The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on February 10, 2021.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fully or partially pay down, retire, or redeem certain of its outstanding indebtedness, which may include its 6.50% Notes due 2025 (the “6.50% Notes”), its 6.375% Notes due 2025 (the “6.375% Notes”), and/or the borrowings under its secured revolving credit facility with BNP Paribas, as amended (the “BNP Facility”). As of February 4, 2021, the Company had approximately $48.5 million aggregate principal amount outstanding, plus accrued interest, of 6.50% Notes, approximately $50.0 million aggregate principal amount outstanding, plus accrued interest, of 6.375% Notes and approximately $32.0 million of indebtedness outstanding under the BNP Facility.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as joint-booking running managers for the offering. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objective, risks and charges and expenses of the Company before investing. The preliminary prospectus supplement, dated February 5, 2021, and accompanying prospectus, dated April 10, 2020, each of which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, contain a description of these matters and other important information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OFS Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering of $100,000,000 4.75% Notes Due 2026 OFS Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OFS) announced today that it has priced a registered public offering of $100,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.75% notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) which will result in net proceeds to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Compute Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $750 Million Initial Public Offering
Pfizer Confirms U.S. Patent Term Extension for IBRANCE (palbociclib) Until March 2027
Air Liquide Signs Long-Term Supply Agreement for BASF’s New State of the Art Battery Material ...
United States: Total Adds 2.2 GW to its U.S. Solar Portfolio and Covers All Its Power Consumption in the Country ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Amended and Restated Financial Statements
Applied DNA Schedules Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for ...
Magnite to Acquire SpotX
Americas Sourcing Market Reaches New High in 2020, As Pandemic Accelerates Move to Cloud
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
OFS Capital Corporation Announces Certain Preliminary Estimates of Its Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results