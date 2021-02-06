OFS Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering of $100,000,000 4.75% Notes Due 2026

The Notes will mature on February 10, 2026 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time, or from time to time, at the Company’s option at par plus a “make-whole” premium, if applicable. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.75% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on February 10 and August 10 of each year, beginning on August 10, 2021.

OFS Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OFS) announced today that it has priced a registered public offering of $100,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.75% notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) which will result in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $96,606,000 based on a public offering price of 98.906% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes, after deducting payment of underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on February 10, 2021.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fully or partially pay down, retire, or redeem certain of its outstanding indebtedness, which may include its 6.50% Notes due 2025 (the “6.50% Notes”), its 6.375% Notes due 2025 (the “6.375% Notes”), and/or the borrowings under its secured revolving credit facility with BNP Paribas, as amended (the “BNP Facility”). As of February 4, 2021, the Company had approximately $48.5 million aggregate principal amount outstanding, plus accrued interest, of 6.50% Notes, approximately $50.0 million aggregate principal amount outstanding, plus accrued interest, of 6.375% Notes and approximately $32.0 million of indebtedness outstanding under the BNP Facility.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as joint-booking running managers for the offering. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objective, risks and charges and expenses of the Company before investing. The preliminary prospectus supplement, dated February 5, 2021, and accompanying prospectus, dated April 10, 2020, each of which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, contain a description of these matters and other important information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing.