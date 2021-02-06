 

BREAKING ALERT Rosen Law Firm Encourages Super Micro Computer, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – SMCI

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.02.2021, 01:00  |  39   |   |   

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) resulting from allegations that management may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Super Micro Computer securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2031.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BREAKING ALERT Rosen Law Firm Encourages Super Micro Computer, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – SMCI WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) resulting from allegations that management may have issued …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Compute Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $750 Million Initial Public Offering
Pfizer Confirms U.S. Patent Term Extension for IBRANCE (palbociclib) Until March 2027
Air Liquide Signs Long-Term Supply Agreement for BASF’s New State of the Art Battery Material ...
United States: Total Adds 2.2 GW to its U.S. Solar Portfolio and Covers All Its Power Consumption in the Country ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Amended and Restated Financial Statements
Applied DNA Schedules Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for ...
Magnite to Acquire SpotX
Americas Sourcing Market Reaches New High in 2020, As Pandemic Accelerates Move to Cloud
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Supermicro Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results, New Stock Repurchase Authorization, and Chief Financial Officer Transition
24.01.21
Aktien zu teuer? Diese 3 extrem günstigen Aktien haben KGVs unter 12
21.01.21
Workload-Erfassung über Remote-Supermicro-Server: Supermicro stellt NVIDIA GPU-Server-Test-Laufwerk-Programm mit führenden Vertriebspartnern vor
20.01.21
Supermicro Unveils NVIDIA GPU Server Test Drive Program with Leading Channel Partners to Deliver Workload Qualification on Remote Supermicro Servers
16.01.21
SUPER MICRO INVESTIGATION CONTINUES by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Super Micro Computer, Inc. - SMCI
14.01.21
Supermicro stellt auf der komplett virtuellen CES die branchenweit besten und umweltfreundlichsten Cloud-Gaming-Angebote, Video-Streaming-Workstations und Serverinfrastruktur vor, die herausragende TCO- und TCE-Einsparungen bieten
13.01.21
Supermicro Showcases Industry's Best and Greenest Cloud Gaming, Video Streaming Workstations and Server Infrastructure Delivering Exceptional TCO and TCE Savings at All-Virtual CES
12.01.21
Supermicro Schedules Conference Call and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
07.01.21
Supermicro Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event