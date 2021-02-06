 

ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group Sign Yellowstone Co-Creator Taylor Sheridan to Exclusive Blockbuster Deal for Multiple Series

ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group announced today that they’ve preemptively extended their relationship with Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, cable’s #1 show.

Sheridan will create exclusive multi-platform content with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios under the multi-year pact which includes five cycles per year of scripted and procedural series. Content will be exclusive to ViacomCBS including but not limited to Paramount Network, Paramount+, CBS and other VCBS brands and platforms.

The third season of Yellowstone was the most watched season premiere on cable in two years, drawing record-breaking numbers of 6.5M total viewers in live +3. The show – co created by Taylor Sheridan & John Linson – has also developed a rabid fan community.

On the heels of that success – viewers will get a special sneak peek at Sheridan’s new series for Paramount+ – a prequel to the smash drama – entitled Y: 1883 during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7th.

Y: 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

The series builds on Paramount+ key strategy to franchise marquee shows and IP for which MTV Entertainment Studios will be a major supplier. It will be executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari.

According to Sheridan, "I am excited to continue the story of Yellowstone and thank you to Chris, Keith and David for allowing me to keep on expanding the family for the fans."

“Taylor Sheridan is a visionary creative whose work has reinvented genres and amassed fan bases around the globe; we are thrilled he calls ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment his home,” said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV Entertainment. “We couldn’t be more excited to build upon our partnership with him, expand the Yellowstone universe and showcase Taylor’s boundless talent across all of our brands and platforms.”

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios said: “Taylor Sheridan is a master at world-building and has a singular voice that makes him one of today’s standout creators making must-watch content. Our mission at 101 is to produce content that provokes culture conversations with renowned creators at the helm of our projects, and that is exactly what we envision for this collaboration. This deal is an extension of our longstanding relationship with both ViacomCBS, MTV Entertainment Group and Taylor and we are very much looking forward to our future projects.”

