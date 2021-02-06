 

Reservoir Capital Corp. involved in Lawsuit with Nigerian Shareholder

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.02.2021, 01:51  |  47   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE: REO) - Reservoir Capital Corp. (CSE: REO) ("REO" or the "Company") announces that an offshore subsidiary of the Company, Kainji Power Holdings Limited (“KPHL”), was informed recently of a lawsuit filed in Nigeria against the Company, its subsidiaries and Executive Chairman, by shareholder Mr. M.S. Bello. In May 2019, Mr. Bello, a Nigerian Citizen, acquired approximately 7% of the Company’s then outstanding shares as consideration for the Company indirectly acquiring 3.5 million shares of Nigerian hydro company Mainstream Energy Solutions Ltd (“MESL”) from Mr. Bello pursuant to a Share Exchange Agreement dated April 25, 2019 (see the news release filed on the Company's SEDAR profile on May 7, 2019 for further details) (the "Transaction"). Mr. Bello is seeking a reversal of the Transaction and outright return of the 3.5 million MESL shares (out of REO’s total holding of approximately 20 million MESL shares).

The lawsuit has resulted in an interim court injunction ordering the suspension of part of the dividend payments due from MESL to KPHL pending a hearing anticipated to occur on February 22, 2021. The Company and selected other defendants have appointed A.K.Talabi & Co as its attorney to represent them in this suit and seek to strike the case from the Nigerian courts, which it considers to be baseless and without merit and inappropriate to be heard outside of Canada. Until this dispute is resolved, the Company may suffer delayed or partial payments of dividends from MESL.

About Reservoir Capital Corp.

REO’s asset portfolio comprises minority indirect economic interests in clean power assets (currently 4 hydro power plants) representing 46.3MW of net operating capacity ( 3.2 Net MW concerned by the above dispute ).

REO’s 2019 Financial Statement (year ended Dec. 31, 2019) shows dividend income from the Company’s investments of $1,756,152 during the twelve-month period.

REO’s 2020 Financial Statement (year ended Dec. 31, 2020) not yet out but the dividend income received as at 31st Sept 2020 was already amounting to $1,543,433- as per our Q3 2020 management filing.

REO’s Vision & Mission is to assemble a balanced portfolio of producing and near-production clean energy assets (with a current focus on Hydro & Geothermal) in growing economies (with a current focus on Africa).

REO’s strategy to achieve its Vision is to approach shareholders of privately held quality assets and offer them diversification, liquidity and exposure to a growing portfolio assembled following a disciplined investment policy.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reservoir Capital Corp. involved in Lawsuit with Nigerian Shareholder VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (CSE: REO) - Reservoir Capital Corp. (CSE: REO) ("REO" or the "Company") announces that an offshore subsidiary of the Company, Kainji Power Holdings Limited (“KPHL”), was informed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option
Denali Therapeutics to Present New Data on ETV: IDS (DNL310) for the Potential Treatment of Hunter Syndrome at WORLDSymposium
EHang to Demonstrate Medical Air Mobility via Participation in EU-supported SAFIR-Med Project
Clean Power Increases Its Investment in PowerTap to 94.5%
Valneva - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – Janvier 2021
Sigma Lithium Upsizes Previously Announced Private Placement by 40% to C$42.0 million and Increases ...
TG Therapeutics Announces FDA Accelerated Approval of UKONIQ (umbralisib)
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units