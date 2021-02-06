Reservoir Capital Corp. involved in Lawsuit with Nigerian Shareholder

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE: REO) - Reservoir Capital Corp. (CSE: REO) ("REO" or the "Company") announces that an offshore subsidiary of the Company, Kainji Power Holdings Limited (“KPHL”), was informed recently of a lawsuit filed in Nigeria against the Company, its subsidiaries and Executive Chairman, by shareholder Mr. M.S. Bello. In May 2019, Mr. Bello, a Nigerian Citizen, acquired approximately 7% of the Company’s then outstanding shares as consideration for the Company indirectly acquiring 3.5 million shares of Nigerian hydro company Mainstream Energy Solutions Ltd (“MESL”) from Mr. Bello pursuant to a Share Exchange Agreement dated April 25, 2019 (see the news release filed on the Company's SEDAR profile on May 7, 2019 for further details) (the "Transaction"). Mr. Bello is seeking a reversal of the Transaction and outright return of the 3.5 million MESL shares (out of REO’s total holding of approximately 20 million MESL shares).

The lawsuit has resulted in an interim court injunction ordering the suspension of part of the dividend payments due from MESL to KPHL pending a hearing anticipated to occur on February 22, 2021. The Company and selected other defendants have appointed A.K.Talabi & Co as its attorney to represent them in this suit and seek to strike the case from the Nigerian courts, which it considers to be baseless and without merit and inappropriate to be heard outside of Canada. Until this dispute is resolved, the Company may suffer delayed or partial payments of dividends from MESL.

About Reservoir Capital Corp.

REO’s asset portfolio comprises minority indirect economic interests in clean power assets (currently 4 hydro power plants) representing 46.3MW of net operating capacity ( 3.2 Net MW concerned by the above dispute ).

REO’s 2019 Financial Statement (year ended Dec. 31, 2019) shows dividend income from the Company’s investments of $1,756,152 during the twelve-month period.



REO’s 2020 Financial Statement (year ended Dec. 31, 2020) not yet out but the dividend income received as at 31st Sept 2020 was already amounting to $1,543,433- as per our Q3 2020 management filing.

REO’s Vision & Mission is to assemble a balanced portfolio of producing and near-production clean energy assets (with a current focus on Hydro & Geothermal) in growing economies (with a current focus on Africa).

REO’s strategy to achieve its Vision is to approach shareholders of privately held quality assets and offer them diversification, liquidity and exposure to a growing portfolio assembled following a disciplined investment policy.