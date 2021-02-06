 

DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.02.2021, 03:00  |  43   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of investors that purchased Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) common stock between May 5, 2017 and November 30, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 8, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

Minerva’s drug candidate roluperidone, MIN-101, is in development for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia. In October 2016, the Company had previously reported positive results from a Phase 2b trial of roluperidone for this treatment, asserting that the “[d]ata show continuous improvement in negative symptoms, stable positive symptoms and extended safety profile.”

On May 29, 2020, Minerva released the results of its Phase 3 clinical trial. The Company announced that the studied “doses were not statistically significantly different from placebo at Week 12 on the primary endpoint . . . or the key secondary endpoint.” In other words, the Phase 3 clinical trial failed.

On this news, the Company’s stock price plummeted from a May 28, 2020 closing price of $13.47 per share to a May 29, 2020 closing price of just $3.71 per share.

On December 1, 2020, Minerva issued a press release revealing that it had “received official meeting minutes from the November 10, 2020 Type C meeting with the” FDA. Minerva disclosed for the first time that the “FDA advised that the Phase 2b study is problematic because it did not use the commercial formulation of roluperidone and was conducted solely outside of the United States. In addition, FDA commented that the Phase 3 study does not appear to be capable of supporting substantial evidence of effectiveness . . . .” Indeed, the “FDA cautioned that an NDA submission based on the current data from the Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies would be highly unlikely to be filed and that at a minimum, there would be substantial review issues due to the lack of two adequate and well-controlled trials to support efficacy claims for this indication.”

On this news, Minerva’s stock price fell from its November 30, 2020 closing price of $3.89 per share to a December 1, 2020 closing price of $2.89 per share. This represents a one day drop of approximately 25.7%.

The complaint, filed on December 8, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the truth about the feedback received from the FDA concerning the “end-of-Phase 2” meeting; (ii) the Phase 2b study did not use the commercial formulation of roluperidone and was conducted solely outside of the United States; (iii) the failure of the Phase 3 study to meet its primary and key secondary endpoints rendered that study incapable of supporting substantial evidence of effectiveness; (iv) the Company’s plan to use the combination of the Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies would be “highly unlikely” to support the submission of an NDA; (v) reliance on these two trials in the submission of an NDA would lead to “substantial review issues” because the trials were inadequate and not well-controlled; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Minerva common stock during the Class Period and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of investors that …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
Pfizer Confirms U.S. Patent Term Extension for IBRANCE (palbociclib) Until March 2027
Air Liquide Signs Long-Term Supply Agreement for BASF’s New State of the Art Battery Material ...
United States: Total Adds 2.2 GW to its U.S. Solar Portfolio and Covers All Its Power Consumption in the Country ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Amended and Restated Financial Statements
Applied DNA Schedules Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for ...
Magnite to Acquire SpotX
Americas Sourcing Market Reaches New High in 2020, As Pandemic Accelerates Move to Cloud
Clean Energy to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 9; Conference Call to Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
Veracyte Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of 7,432,433 Shares of Common Stock
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
NERV Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $50K of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2021
03.02.21
FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, LEADING AND RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important February 8 Deadline – NERV
31.01.21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - NERV
19.01.21
Minerva Neurosciences and Royalty Pharma Announce Sale of Seltorexant Royalty for up to $155 Million
15.01.21
ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Investors of Important February 8 Deadline in Securities Class Action – NERV
11.01.21
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Updates Investors in the Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Regarding Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
16
Rebound-Chance nach verpassten Phase-3 Studienzielen