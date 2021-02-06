 

 PG&E to Deploy New Risk Modeling and Fire Spread Technology to Further Reduce Wildfire Risk

In a proposal filed today with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E or the Utility) detailed its ongoing strategy to reduce wildfire risk, increase situational awareness, and deploy new technology and models to help keep customers and communities safe. Improvements to its 2021 Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program were also proposed.

PG&E’s 2021 Wildfire Mitigation Plan (WMP) enhances the company’s ongoing, comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program designed to address the growing threat of severe weather and wildfires across its service area.

“The last few years have demonstrated how California’s wildfire season continues to grow longer and more devastating. We are continuing to evolve to meet the challenging conditions to more effectively reduce wildfire risk,” said Sumeet Singh, Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. “We are accountable to our customers and our communities that we are privileged to serve. The safety actions and programs outlined in our Wildfire Mitigation Plan provide details for our continued commitment to the critical work of providing safe and reliable service.”

The 2021 WMP focuses on three key areas:

  • Reducing wildfire potential by inspecting and repairing equipment, conducting enhanced vegetation management, and investing in grid technology and system hardening;
  • Improving situational awareness by installing weather stations and high-definition cameras throughout PG&E’s service area, investing in PG&E’s Wildfire Safety Operations Center that monitors high-fire threat areas in real time, and investing in meteorology to monitor weather conditions; and
  • Continuing to make the PSPS program better and build on the improvements from the 2020 program by upgrading the electric system to ensure PSPS is a last resort and improving support for impacted customers and communities when PSPS is necessary.

Reducing More Wildfire Risk at a Faster Pace Using Improved Risk Modeling

For 2021, PG&E is implementing a new Wildfire Risk Model that can comprehensively assess and prioritize its safety work, including system hardening and enhanced vegetation management. This builds upon the previous model and uses advanced software and machine learning for predicting fire ignitions and improving fire spread simulations for determining the potential impacts of a wildfire.

