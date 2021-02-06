 

CORELOGIC INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of CoreLogic, Inc. - CLGX

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.02.2021, 04:41  |  43   |   |   

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) to funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of CoreLogic will receive only $80.00 in cash for each share of CoreLogic that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-clgx/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CORELOGIC INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of CoreLogic, Inc. - CLGX Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) to funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
Pfizer Confirms U.S. Patent Term Extension for IBRANCE (palbociclib) Until March 2027
Air Liquide Signs Long-Term Supply Agreement for BASF’s New State of the Art Battery Material ...
United States: Total Adds 2.2 GW to its U.S. Solar Portfolio and Covers All Its Power Consumption in the Country ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Amended and Restated Financial Statements
Applied DNA Schedules Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for ...
Magnite to Acquire SpotX
Americas Sourcing Market Reaches New High in 2020, As Pandemic Accelerates Move to Cloud
Clean Energy to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 9; Conference Call to Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
Sinovac Announces Phase III Results of Its COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
CoreLogic Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of CoreLogic, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CLGX
04.02.21
CoreLogic Enters into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners for $80 Per Share in Cash
02.02.21
Onward and Upward: Annual US Home Price Appreciation in 2020 Outpaced 2019 Levels by 50%, CoreLogic Reports
29.01.21
CoreLogic Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.33 Per Share
27.01.21
Risk Redefined: CoreLogic Catastrophe Report Emphasizes Need to Address Increasing Frequency of Hazard Events Due to Climate Change
21.01.21
Stearns Lending Selects CoreLogic to Accelerate Borrower Income Calculation and Analysis
12.01.21
Leveling Off: Mortgage Delinquencies Continue to Rise but Pace Moderating in October, CoreLogic Reports
07.01.21
CoreLogic Partners with Freddie Mac to Help Automate Income Calculation and Analysis for Self-Employed Borrowers