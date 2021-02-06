Waturu Holding A/S – Resolutions of the extraordinary general meeting

Company announcement nr. 59

Vejle, February 6th 2021



Resolutions of the extraordinary general meeting of Waturu Holding A/S.



The extraordinary general meeting was held at 11:45 at the company's address, Sjællandsgade 32, 7100 Vejle. The agenda was:



1. Election of conductor

2. Election of a new Board of Directors

3. Election of a new auditor



Ad 1

Director Toke Reedtz, was appointed conductor and stated that a nominal amount of DKK 277,774.00, corresponding to 52.50% of the share capital, was represented, and that the extraordinary general meeting had been lawfully and timely convened and was thus competent to transact business in relation to the agenda items.



Ad 2

The conductor stated that prior to the election to the board of directors, an overview of the management positions of the persons in question had been presented. The nominated candidates were approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting. The Board of Directors of Waturu Holding A/S thus subsequently consists of Andreas Bruus, Lasse Ranlev and Toke Reedtz.



Ad 3

2+ Audit Statsautoriseret Revisionsanpartsselskab, was approved at the extraordinary general meeting as the company's new auditor. Thus joined at the Extraordinary General Meeting of conductor Toke Reedtz



About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.



Further information:

CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com



Waturu Holding A/S

Sjællandsgade 32

7100 Vejle



Certified Adviser

Please see company announcement no. 55



Nasdaq First North Growth Market



