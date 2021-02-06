 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.02.2021 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sanja
Last name(s): Skoko

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Conzatti
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EQS Group AG

b) LEI
529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005494165

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
37.00 EUR 1110000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
37.0000 EUR 1110000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-05; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.eqs.com

 
Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: EQS Group AG deutsch
03.02.21
EQS Group baut Europa-Aktivitäten aus
03.02.21
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG expandiert stark in Europa (deutsch)
03.02.21
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG expandiert stark in Europa
03.02.21
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG expanding rapidly within Europe
08.01.21
EQS: Aktien für Mitarbeiter
08.01.21
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen (deutsch)
08.01.21
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed
08.01.21
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen

