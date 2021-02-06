Waturu Holding A / S - new board composition

After the extraordinary general meeting, which was held today, the Board of Directors of Waturu Holding A/S was constituted as follows: Lasse Ranlev, Chairman of the Board Andreas Bruus, ordinary member Toke Reedtz, ordinary member The new Board of Directors decided that at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of Waturu Holding A/S, which will be held on 23 April 2021, two new Board members will be appointed. Toke Reedtz will resign from the Board of Directors on the same occasion. Chairman Lasse Ranlev says “I am pleased that the board of directors of Waturu has shown me the confidence that I will now take on the chairmanship of the company. I look forward to contributing my experience in streamlining production and I know the technology and its possibilities ”.

About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.

Further information:

CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com





