REC Silicon - Request for general meeting – Election of board members

Oslo, Norway 7 February 2021: REC Silicon ASA ("REC" or the "Company") has received a request, pursuant to the Norwegian Public Companies Act (the "Act") section 5-7 (2), for the calling of an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") from the shareholder Aker Horizons Holding AS ("Aker Horizons").

Aker Horizons proposes that the board of directors of the Company is amended, to be constituted by Kjell Inge Røkke (chair), Annette Malm Justad (deputy chair), Audun Stensvold and Lene Landøy. The Company will make the calling notice for the EGM within the time limits of the Act.