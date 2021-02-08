Highest Pools in the Southern Hemisphere Unveiled at Australia 108

The dual trapezoidal-shaped ‘twinfinity pools’ on level 70 of the 319-metre-high luxury tower perch 212 metres above ground and cantilever four metres over the streets below to offer a swim experience like no other.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singaporean developer World Class Global has unveiled the Southern Hemisphere’s highest swimming pools at its Australia 108 super-skyscraper in Melbourne, as it throws open the doors to its iconic golden ‘Starburst’.

They are the highest pools built in an apartment setting and the second highest in the world, trailing only the Ritz-Carlton's level 118 pool in Hong Kong at 484 metres high.

Stretching 18 metres long and 5.3 metres at its widest point, the north-facing pool offers unrivalled panoramic views of the Melbourne skyline, while its south-facing twin looks out across Port Phillip Bay, Albert Park Lake and the Dandenong Ranges.

Both pools have been unveiled for their first official laps as part of the launch of Australia 108’s Star Club, two levels of unparalleled resident experiences spanning 2,800 square metres within the building’s Starburst.

Other amenity to keep residents busy for life include resident lounges, meeting spaces, dining rooms, a theatre, two expansive gyms, as well as a vertical sky-garden – envisaged to become a sky-high community hub and remote working option.

World Class Global CEO David Ng said he was thrilled to be opening the Star Club to residents, which takes the lifestyle offering at Australia 108 to new heights.

“We are incredibly excited to open our spectacular Star Club at Australia 108. It is a huge milestone for the project and stellar icon for Melbourne’s skyline, featuring two of the highest and most breathtaking swimming spots on the planet,” said Mr Ng.

“The Star Club introduces a mix of social and wellbeing spaces for residents of Australia 108 situated at uncharted heights above the clouds.”

All residents at Australia 108 can access all level 70 Star Club amenity, while purchasers in the tower’s premium collection of Cloud Residences above the Starburst have their own exclusive level of amenity, including a private infinity pool on level 70 and an entire floor on level 71 that includes an exclusive gym, dining rooms, a cinema, lounges and plenty more to enjoy. This adds to an already impressive list of conveniences on level 11 including a sauna and steam room, gym, lap pool and golf simulator.