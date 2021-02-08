 

Polar Power, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 00:30  |  15   |   |   

GARDENA, Calif., Feb. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA), (“Polar Power” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 750,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $13,500,000 before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.

The offering is expected to close on February 10, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The securities will be offered and sold pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-252196), including a base prospectus, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 19, 2021 and declared effective on January 28, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC on its website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from the offices of ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673 or by email at prospectus@think-equity.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Polar Power, Inc.
Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Polar Power, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering GARDENA, Calif., Feb. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA), (“Polar Power” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 750,000 shares of its common stock at a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REC Silicon - Request for general meeting – Election of board members
Highest Pools in the Southern Hemisphere Unveiled at Australia 108
Polar Power, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
12
Polar Power Inc. - Interessantes Produktportfolio