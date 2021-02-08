Polar Power, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering

GARDENA, Calif., Feb. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA), (“Polar Power” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 750,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $13,500,000 before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The securities will be offered and sold pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-252196), including a base prospectus, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 19, 2021 and declared effective on January 28, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC on its website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from the offices of ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673 or by email at prospectus@think-equity.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Polar Power, Inc.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.