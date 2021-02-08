Health and social care to gain the most from 5G productivity and efficiency gains, which will add US$1.3trillion to global GDP by 2030

Over half the global economic impact (US$530bn) will be driven by the transformation of health and social care within the next ten years; a quarter by smart utilities driving savings in energy, water and waste management.

New analysis of 5G - the next generation of mobile connectivity - estimates the impact of new and existing applications.

Large manufacturing-based economies are likely to gain the most, including the United States (USA), China and Japan, but gains are projected globally as 5G integrates as a critical part of societal infrastructure.

Transparency is critical to building trust with consumers and regulators 5G's application.

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Productivity and efficiency gains enabled by 5G's application will drive business, skills and service change worth US$1.3 trillion to global GDP by 2030.

In Powering Your Tomorrow , PwC quantifies for the first time, the economic impact of new and existing uses of 5G in utilities, health and social care, consumer, media, and financial services across eight economies with advanced rollout: Australia, China, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, USA and the United Kingdom (UK).

More than a faster version of mobile connectivity on 4G, 5G's speed, reliability, reduced energy usage and massive connectivity will be transformative for businesses and wider society, enabling ubiquitous access to super fast broadband. Used in combination with investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT), 5G can be used as a platform to enable business and society to realise the full benefits of emerging technology advances.

Economic gains are projected across all economies assessed in the study, as 5G offers the potential to rethink business models, skills, products and services, with the gains accelerating beginning in 2025 as 5G-enabled applications become more widespread

Based on the study, the USA (US$484bn), China (US$220bn) and Japan (US$76bn) will experience the largest uplift as a result of 5G technology applications, due to the size of their economies and strong modern industrial production sectors.

At a regional level Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) is expected to benefit the most from manufacturing applications of 5G, due to the size of the manufacturing sectors. It demonstrates the potential for regional competitive advantage through approaches to the adoption and regulation of the technology.