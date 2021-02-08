 

Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total Landscaping

08.02.2021   

Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, revealed its official ad “Opportunity Knocks'' during the third quarter of Super Bowl LV. The new ad features Four Seasons Total Landscaping owner and President Marie Siravo as she travels through a world of possibility. Following a widely publicized press conference that became a huge cultural moment and one of the biggest memes of 2020, the Philadelphia-based company rose to international fame, and when opportunity knocked, Marie opened the door and transformed her company to become a household name.

Fiverr's Super Bowl ad spot “Opportunity Knocks” features Four Seasons Total Landscaping owner and President Marie Siravo as she travels through a world of possibility. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new ad spot is an evolution of Fiverr’s recently launched ad campaign, “It Starts Here,” which features small businesses as they navigate digital transformation. It aims to show support, empower and lift up all SMBs that have experienced unprecedented challenges and needed to adapt quickly over the past year. Four Season Total Landscaping symbolizes the hundreds of thousands of companies who have tapped into Fiverr when they needed to grow or pivot due to changing circumstances.

“Four Seasons Total Landscaping and Marie share a lot of the same values that we have here at Fiverr,” said Duncan Bird, VP of Brand Marketing and Digital at Fiverr. “Our purpose is to provide people everywhere the opportunity to build their business, brand, or dreams, no matter their background. Marie is the embodiment of exactly that. We’re honored to not only have the opportunity to work with Marie and her team on this groundbreaking spot, but also to continue empowering Marie’s business and millions of other businesses like hers.”

“The moment we walked on set, I was amazed at how many people were working on a Super Bowl commercial featuring my company that I’ve poured my blood, sweat, and tears into. I was beyond flattered by the opportunity and level of support,” said Marie Siravo, owner and President of Four Seasons Total Landscaping. “As an owner of a small business, it’s been incredible to work with Fiverr freelancers on a number of projects that have really helped us continue to grow and reach new audiences. We’ve seen a huge improvement with our website and social media content as a result of their work with us.”

Beyond Fiverr’s Super Bowl ad campaign, Four Seasons Total Landscaping will continue to work with Fiverr freelancers on a variety of projects, including website development, graphic design, and social content, to help further grow their online and social presence.

Opportunity Knocks'' was directed by Nick Ball, with film production provided by MJZ. The creative behind the ad spot and full 360-degree campaign was developed in partnership with ad agency Publicis New York. Media buying partner, Tatari, purchased the spot. Fiverr also commissioned freelancers (cesardoreste, ajcamara, lmvadesign, cbcdesigns) from its global marketplace that can be seen throughout the ad.

To learn more about Fiverr’s work with Four Seasons Total Landscaping, and to see the full one minute spot, check out our official Super Bowl landing page.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. For over 10 years, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 500 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, over 3 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries. We invite you to become part of the future of work by visiting us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



