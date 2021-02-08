 

Pretivm Provides COVID-19 Update at Brucejack

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE: PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) today announced that it is currently managing 9 cases of COVID-19 among employees and contractors at the Brucejack Mine in British Columbia. All are in isolation, remain in good health and have exhibited limited symptoms. In partnership with the local health authority, BC Northern Health, contact tracing was undertaken to determine the potential for additional exposures. Close contacts, identified through the tracing process, have been notified and moved into isolation. Isolation protocols will remain in effect for the duration established by Northern Health, with regular monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

The Company has also become aware of employees who are currently off site and have contracted the virus.

“The health and safety of our workforce and surrounding communities remains our top priority,” said Jacques Perron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pretivm. “We will do our best to help those affected and mitigate the risk of a spread to others. We would like to thank our workforce for their dedication and commitment as we continue to operate Brucejack safely.”

The Company has developed COVID-19 management plans and implemented enhanced protocols and preventative measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect the well-being of its employees, contractors, their families, local communities and other stakeholders. Pretivm continues to follow the stringent COVID-19 infection prevention guidance and directives of federal, provincial and regional authorities in respect of general and mine site-specific protocols and is working in close partnership with its medical service provider and BC Northern Health.

The Company continues to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates when deemed appropriate and otherwise in line with its continuous disclosure obligations.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brucejack Mine has operated continuously under the guidance and directives provided by Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation Guidance to Mining and Smelting Operations during COVID-19; BC Ministry of Health, BC Centre for Disease Control: Protecting Industrial Camp Workers, Contractors, and Employers Working in the Agricultural, Forestry, and Natural Resource Sectors During the COVID-19 Pandemic (July 28, 2020); and all applicable orders issued by the Provincial Health Officer.

