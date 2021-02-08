 

The Successor of the 600-year-old "Oriental Chocolate" Seeks Inheritance Path in Haikou

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 05:28  |  33   |   |   

HAIKOU, China, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spring Festival, the most significant festival in Chinese culture, was just around the corner. Wu Qizhen, the 66-year-old successor of a traditional sugar-making technique included in the intangible cultural heritage list, was busy instructing workers to manufacture the brown sugar for the last "sweet" order before the festival on February 3.

Mr. Wu's brown sugar workshop was established in Zuntan Town, the south of Haikou, Hainan province. According to historical records, the traditional sugar-making industry has existed in Zuntan Town for over 600 years. The local sugarcane provides the raw material for the Zuntan brown sugar, which is manufactured through such procedures as juicing, boiling and solidifying. It is known as the "Oriental Chocolate" with high nutritional and medicinal value.

Mr. Wu told us that his brown sugar is made with an ancestral technique, including juice extraction, filtration, boiling and crystallization. The process of turning raw sugarcane juice into syrup takes about 8 to 12 hours. After the boiling, the syrup is poured into molds to get cubes after solidification and air-drying. Those sugar cube has the attractive shape and color of chocolate, but the taste is refreshingly sweet after it rapidly melts in the mouth.

According to Mr. Wu, the locals have regarded the traditional sugar-making technique as a sweet but hard-working skill with a low yield. Now, there are only five traditional sugar technique successors in Zuntan Town, all of whom are over 50 years old.

Mr. Wu's traditional brown sugar workshop has been listed as an intangible cultural heritage project in Haikou (at the provincial level). In addition to the traditional product portfolio of the ginger brown sugar, the rose brown sugar and jujube brown sugar, Mr. Wu planned to invent a new variety with Hainan characteristics, the coconut brown sugar. He also upgraded the production equipment in 2020, and began to train his son to be the sixth generation of traditional sugar technique successor. "Perhaps, there will be more people willing to learn the traditional art of sugar-making when the sugar workshop gains more growth," said Mr. Wu.

Image Attachments Links:
   Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=383875
   Caption: The worker pours the boiled brown sugar syrup into a mold and waits for it to be air-dried into sugar cubes.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Successor of the 600-year-old "Oriental Chocolate" Seeks Inheritance Path in Haikou HAIKOU, China, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Spring Festival, the most significant festival in Chinese culture, was just around the corner. Wu Qizhen, the 66-year-old successor of a traditional sugar-making technique included in the intangible …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shanghai Electric's Upgraded HSI ESG Rating Highlights Its Corporate Social Responsibility Efforts ...
A Novel Drug-Device Combination Product Using Terumo's Automated Injection Device Completes ...
Health and social care to gain the most from 5G productivity and efficiency gains, which will add ...
Hoist Finance and Magnetar sign securitisation partnership agreement for new portfolio investments
Acclime doubles its presence and service offering in China with the acquisition of 1421 Consulting ...
The Successor of the 600-year-old "Oriental Chocolate" Seeks Inheritance Path in Haikou
Titel
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Strongest Growth To-Date: Virgin Hotels Plans For Three Coast-To-Coast Openings In 2021
Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by ...
Crypto Broker AG, the brokerage division of Crypto Finance Group, receives the FINMA Securities ...
Cytiva acquires Vanrx Pharmasystems, Canadian aseptic filling innovator
Dubber Achieves Compliance Call Recording Certification for Microsoft Teams
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods